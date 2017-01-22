Midtown church welcomes first Sunday service after storm damage

It was a welcoming drive in, and a welcoming wave, to a welcoming Sunday worship.

But for volunteers like Ivette Jimenez, at Covenant Generations Church in midtown, it wasn't always this easy.

The church was without a proper prayer home for more than six months.

"It was rough, but we got through it,” she said.

Like a bad dream, a June 26, 2016 storm destroyed the roof of their building and ruined the inside of their two-story sanctuary.

The church suffered nearly half a million dollars in damage, according to Pastor Scotty Gurule.

"It was a waterfall coming through. Lights. Projectors. All over the floor. Up and down through the vents. It was shocking,” he said.

They turned to alternatives, like pitching a large tent in the parking lot, or moving to a smaller room on the Church grounds typically used for children’s services.

It wasn’t great in the sweltering summer heat.

"We lost a lot of our people that were coming. All we had was a small place. It was hot. We didn't have AC,” Jimenez said.

"It was interesting at first but then when we'd hit 110, 115, 112, 113 - that 11 a.m. service struggled,” Gurule said. "They were persevering. They were watching online."



The renovated building can fit up to 399 people inside, according to Gurule.

And with this first Sunday morning service after renovations, the doors and arms are wide open for Jimenez.

"We're hoping and praying that everybody comes back to their new home," Jimenez said.

