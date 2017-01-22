'Socks for the Streets' helping homeless keep warm

The Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds near SR 82 and SR 83 by Sonoita has turned into a "base camp" for Sawmill Wildfire firefighters and evacuees.
The Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds near SR 82 and SR 83 by Sonoita has turned into a "base camp" for Sawmill Wildfire firefighters and evacuees.
Crews from multiple agencies are on the scene of the wildfire that started north of Madera Canyon on Sunday, April 23.
Crews from multiple agencies are on the scene of the wildfire that started north of Madera Canyon on Sunday, April 23.
Juliet Freitag said she was riding her bicycle down Broadway Boulevard near Kolb Road last week when she claims a man pulled out of the parking lot near the Gaslight Theatre and struck her.
Juliet Freitag said she was riding her bicycle down Broadway Boulevard near Kolb Road last week when she claims a man pulled out of the parking lot near the Gaslight Theatre and struck her.
A paramedic from Tucson has died on a peace mission in war-torn Ukraine. 36-year-old Joe Stone was part of an international team monitoring the conflict between Ukrainian government troops and Russian-backed separatists.
A paramedic from Tucson has died on a peace mission in war-torn Ukraine. 36-year-old Joe Stone was part of an international team monitoring the conflict between Ukrainian government troops and Russian-backed separatists.
Blowing dust had closed a portion of I-10 in New Mexico earlier on Tuesday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Blowing dust had closed a portion of I-10 in New Mexico earlier on Tuesday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.
A man's social media live stream ended violently after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20 and the restaurant owner smashed his camera.