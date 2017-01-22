'Socks for the Streets' helping homeless keep warm

Volunteers handed out warm clothes and free haircuts for homeless Sunday in Santa Rita Park (Source: Tucson News Now).

On any given night in Pima County, more than 1,700 people are homeless.

This can be especially dangerous during the wintertime, when even in Tucson, temperatures can d rop into the 30s overnight.

But now, a local group is taking action to keep the homeless warm with a new donation event called “Socks for the Streets."

After losing a close friend to the elements, Santana Savalas recognized the need to help the less fortunate in the community and organized the new event.

“The police officers found him downtown. He had passed away. This cold wintertime really strikes deep down in my heart,” Savalas said.

Savalas and other volunteers handed out socks and clothes to dozens of homeless on Sunday, Jan. 22 at Santa Rita Park.

They also gave away jackets, snacks, hygiene items and even haircuts to help provide basic comfort to those in need.

“I picked up a shirt, a sweater,” said Manuela Valencuela, who has been living on the streets in Tucson for the past year.

“I’m currently homeless due to an addiction that I became involved with after my father passed away,” Valencuela said.

As she tries to put the pieces of her life back together, she sleeps on a bench at Santa Rita Park.

“It’s been pretty cold the last couple of days, especially with the day that it rained,” Valencuela said.

She said the event really made a difference for her.

Savalas plans to be back at the Santa Rita Park on Monday, Jan. 23 and periodically over the next few weeks to continue handing out socks and clothes.

If you’re interested in donating, you can email him at ss777az520@yahoo.com.

