WOMEN: Cal parades to the line to beat UA

On Sunday afternoon in Haas Pavilion, the California Golden Bears (15-5, 3-5 Pac-12) defeated the Arizona Wildcats (11-8, 2-6 Pac-12) by a score of 71-60.

Asha Thomas scored a career-high 24 points to pace the Golden Bears.

California shot 30 free throws (19-for-30) in the games compared to just ten (7-for-10) for UA.



Malena Washington led Arizona as she scored 17 points, had four rebounds and also dished out four assists.

Washington has scored in double-figures in every game but two this season. Additionally, she has hit double-figures in 12-straight games.

LaBrittney Jones once again scored well for the Wildcats as she poured in 15 points while grabbing six rebounds.

Arizona will hit the road again next weekend as they will face the L.A. schools in the City of Angels. First up will be USC on Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. MST at the Galen Center.

David Kelly contributed to this story.