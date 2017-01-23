WOMEN: Cal parades to the line to beat UA

On Sunday afternoon in Haas Pavilion, the California Golden Bears (15-5, 3-5 Pac-12) defeated the Arizona Wildcats (11-8, 2-6 Pac-12) by a score of 71-60.
Asha Thomas scored a career-high 24 points to pace the Golden Bears.
California shot 30 free throws (19-for-30) in the games compared to just ten (7-for-10) for UA.
Malena Washington led Arizona as she scored 17 points, had four rebounds and also dished out four assists.
Washington has scored in double-figures in every game but two this season. Additionally, she has hit double-figures in 12-straight games.
LaBrittney Jones once again scored well for the Wildcats as she poured in 15 points while grabbing six rebounds.
Arizona will hit the road again next weekend as they will face the L.A. schools in the City of Angels. First up will be USC on Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. MST at the Galen Center.
Copyright 2017 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.
David Kelly contributed to this story.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.