Fischer makes a winning Coyotes debut

Christian Fischer became the 7th rookie to debut for the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

Fischer scored his first NHL goal in a 5-3 Coyotes win over Tampa Bay.

The 19-year old was called up to Arizona on Thursday.

He posted a 16-16-32 line in 31 American Hockey League games this season with the Tucson Roadrunners.

Fischer is playing his first season as a professional. He scored 40 goals last season as a junior for the Windsor Spitfire of the Ontario Hockey League.

He was drafted 32nd overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Coyotes.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.