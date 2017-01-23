Roadrunners come up empty in Charlotte

11-2 Arizona.
Earnhardt Jr. will leave NASCAR at the end of 2017.
The Arizona State Sun Devils lead the Arizona Wildcats in the Territorial Cup Series by one point with six events left to contend.
Zack Greinke struck out 11 in six innings, Chris Owings hit his first career grand slam and the Arizona Diamondbacks held on to beat the San Diego Padres 7-6 on Monday night.
Sewailo Golf Club is set to host the Pac-12 Women's Golf Championships starting this week.
