Roadrunners come up empty in Charlotte

Anthony Duclair netted his first American Hockey League goal as the Tucson Roadrunners fell to the Charlotte Checkers in overtime on Sunday afternoon by a 2-1 count.

Duclair’s goal came during a delayed penalty call late in the first period. With the extra attacker on the ice Duclair took advantage of a deflection in the slot that found him alone for a scoring chance, fitting the puck in between the right arm and the body of Checkers goaltender David Altschuller (26 saves). Chris Mueller and Jamie McBain picked up the assists on the goal.

Charlotte would tie the game late in the second period before ending it in overtime on Lucas Wallmark’s shot from the slot that beat Adin Hill (34 saves) for the win.

The Roadrunners return home Wednesday, January 25 against the San Diego Gulls at 7:05 p.m.

Notes:

Tucson is now 14-1-5 in one-goal games this season

Charlotte will be the opponent for Tucson’s two games at Gila River Arena at the beginning of February

Both teams failed in four power-play chances

