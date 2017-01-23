Reward offered in Pueblo High School vandalism

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Damage from the first incident. (Source: Tucson Unified School District)

Less than a month after vandals caused nearly $1 million in damage to Pueblo Magnet High School, the school was targeted again.

Three science classrooms are still closed, as well as the school's gym, which was flooded during the first incident.

[READ: Vandals damage basketball court at Pueblo High School]

This time, at least two classrooms were trashed.

Now Tucson Unified School District Superintendent H.T. Sanchez is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

TUSD is working with the Tucson Police Department to find out who is responsible.

Tucson News Now has asked for photos of the damage, but police have not released any as the investigation is still ongoing.

It's unclear if the two break-ins are related.

TUSD says extra security has been added to the school.

If you have any information about these incidents, call 911 or 88-CRIME.

