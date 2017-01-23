Reward offered in Pueblo High School vandalism

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery announced no charges would be filed against a Tempe police officer involved in a deadly shooting last July. According to the Tempe Police Department, Lt. Edward Ouimette did not turn on his body camera during a chase and subsequent shooting of armed robbery suspect Dalvin Hollins, 19.
The Chandler Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a Snapchat threat made against Santan Elementary School students. The suspect, according to investigators, was first thought to be a "potential victim."
We now know who the person of interest is in connection with the notorious "Serial Street Shooter" case.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies say the body was found only a few miles from the scene of a home invasion.
A year and a half after her son was murdered, a grieving mother is pleading for someone to come forward.
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.
United Airlines is investigating a report that a giant rabbit died on one of its trans-Atlantic flights.
