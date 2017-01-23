TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

TPD is trying to figure out who hit and killed a man in downtown Tucson, then fled the scene. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

A birds-eye view of the women's march in Tucson. (Source: Tucson News Now)

A look at the arson damage. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For more local news, watch KOLD News 13 at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. 13 CARS SET ON FIRE IN SUSPECTED ARSON CASE

Detectives with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a case of suspected arson on the city's southwest side. http://tucsonne.ws/2jSFh3h

Police and firefighters responded to a call of multiple cars on fire in the Midvale Park neighborhood just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from TPD.

Tucson Fire reported a total of 13 cars damaged.

Can't get over these pics sent to me by Veronica Hernandez. They look unreal. Feel bad for the car owners now scrambling to find a new ride pic.twitter.com/01yNFU6O5z — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) January 23, 2017

Of those 13, eight cars were considered a total loss and five damaged by fire or heat.

2. TUCSON JOINS CITIES AROUND THE GLOBE IN WOMEN'S MARCH

What started on one Tucson street corner quickly spread, and with it, grew the adjectives to describe the moment. http://tucsonne.ws/2jgXmXJ

“It’s motivating. Powerful,” said Shauna Anderson, one of the organizers of Sunday’s rally.

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of thousands of women across country, including #Tucson, are protesting against Trump >> https://t.co/nK30Vs7wT0 pic.twitter.com/o0M5bC7esi — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) January 21, 2017

The Tucson Women’s March and Solidarity Rally mirrored the hundreds of rallies that popped up around the United States Saturday morning and afternoon.

Tucson’s version had speakers standing up at the microphone at Armory Park, with calls for civilian advocacy.

According to a news release, speakers at the event included Isabel Garcia of Coalición de Derechos Humanos; State Rep. Kirsten Engel; Victoria Steele, former Democratic member of the Arizona House of Representatives and co-organizer of the newly reconvened Tucson/Southern

Arizona NOW chapter; and Melissa Garcia of Planned Parenthood.

They spoke about things like immigrant rights, anti-racism, and women’s reproductive rights.

“They're all the same issue. It's all human equality and human rights and basic civil liberties that every group deserves,” Sarah Maaske, a Tucson girl at the front of the pack.

3. POLICE ID BODY FOUND IN DOWNTOWN TUCSON

Tucson police have identified the person who was found dead near the Greyhound bus terminal downtown. http://bit.ly/2iL2Vz0

According to a Tucson Police Department news release, the body of 40-year-old James Michael Reinhardt was discovered by passersby in the area of 471 W. Congress Street at about 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Investigators determined that the body showed signs of trauma consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The driver and vehicle involved remain unknown.

HAPPENING TODAY

As of 5 a.m. Monday morning, the road to Mt. Lemmon is CLOSED due to poor road conditions.

As of Monday morning, @PimaSheriff hotline says road to Mt. Lemmon is still CLOSED: https://t.co/xfEzvbjgBp pic.twitter.com/mTRSrtHFiI — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) January 23, 2017

The highway has only one lane clear, so only residents and employees with chains or four-wheel drives are allowed access.

Stay updated on when the road will open by calling (520) 547-7510.

Also happening today... more officers on the roads!

Tucson police say they're adding extra enforcement at intersections with the most crashes.

They include Broadway and Wilmot, Grant and Alvernon, Oracle and Grant and 36th and Kino.

They'll be looking for speeders, red-light runners and pedestrians who aren't following the rules.

Police will be out several times a week for the next few months.

WEATHER

It's another First Alert Action Day.

Expect to see increasing clouds ahead of another winter storm.

Wind will pick up late this morning, and rain will move in during the afternoon.

Several inches of fresh snow are possible in the mountains.

Snow levels could drop to 4,000ft overnight.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.