Wind, rain makes Monday a First Alert Action Day

Monday, Jan. 23 is another First Alert Action Day thanks to incoming rain and wind.

Expect increasing clouds throughout the morning as another winter storm moves into the area.

Another winter storm is expected to impact the higher elevations of Southeast Arizona Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. #azwx pic.twitter.com/037xFxwP80 — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) January 22, 2017

Wind will pick up later in the morning, with wind gusts as strong as 40 miles an hour.

Rain will move in by the afternoon, so make sure to walk the dogs early in the day.

It's a First Alert Action Day - Here's what to expect this afternoon through early Tuesday morning. #AZwx #Tucson pic.twitter.com/ZnQKaKojFG — Kira Miner (@WxKira) January 23, 2017

Several inches of fresh snow are possible in the mountains.

Another 5 to 8 inches of snow coming to SE AZ mountains Monday night. #azwx pic.twitter.com/rNlX3ET0mL — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) January 22, 2017

As of 5:30 a.m., the road to Mt. Lemmon was closed due to road conditions.

The highway has only one lane clear, so only residents and employees with chains or four-wheel drives are allowed access.

Stay updated on when the road will open by calling (520) 547-7510.

Snow levels could drop to 4,000ft overnight.

