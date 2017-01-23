Wind, rain makes Monday a First Alert Action Day - Tucson News Now

Wind, rain makes Monday a First Alert Action Day

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
(Source: National Weather Service in Tucson) (Source: National Weather Service in Tucson)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Monday, Jan. 23 is another First Alert Action Day thanks to incoming rain and wind. 

Expect increasing clouds throughout the morning as another winter storm moves into the area. 

Wind will pick up later in the morning, with wind gusts as strong as 40 miles an hour. 

Rain will move in by the afternoon, so make sure to walk the dogs early in the day. 

Several inches of fresh snow are possible in the mountains. 

As of 5:30 a.m., the road to Mt. Lemmon was closed due to road conditions. 

The highway has only one lane clear, so only residents and employees with chains or four-wheel drives are allowed access.

Stay updated on when the road will open by calling (520) 547-7510.

Snow levels could drop to 4,000ft overnight.

