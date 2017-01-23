Car collides with school bus full of students in Vail

Drivers can expect delays Mary Ann Cleveland Way after a school bus T-boned a car that was making a left turn Monday morning, Jan. 23.

Officials say that car didn't stop for a stop sign.

This happened near Empire High School.

#Tucson PD working to clear car vs. bus near Empire HS. In #Vail. 16 kids on bus, no injures pic.twitter.com/HD4Ffjc5jV — Angelica Carrillo (@acarrillonews) January 23, 2017

Sixteen kids were on the bus. None of them were injured.

According to John Nunes, director of safety and security for the Vail School District, the driver of the bus had a trainee with her when the crash occurred.

Both the bus driver and the trainee are being checked out at a clinic.

The driver of the car was not injured.

