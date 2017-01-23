Car collides with school bus full of students in Vail - Tucson News Now

Car collides with school bus full of students in Vail

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Drivers can expect delays Mary Ann Cleveland Way after a school bus T-boned a car that was making a left turn Monday morning, Jan. 23. 

Officials say that car didn't stop for a stop sign.

This happened near Empire High School. 

Sixteen kids were on the bus. None of them were injured. 

According to John Nunes, director of safety and security for the Vail School District, the driver of the bus had a trainee with her when the crash occurred.

Both the bus driver and the trainee are being checked out at a clinic. 

The driver of the car was not injured.

