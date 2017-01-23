Tucson police investigating possible armed robbery at Bashas'

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
The Chandler Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a Snapchat threat made against Santan Elementary School students. The suspect, according to investigators, was first thought to be a "potential victim."
The Chandler Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a Snapchat threat made against Santan Elementary School students. The suspect, according to investigators, was first thought to be a "potential victim."
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery announced no charges would be filed against a Tempe police officer involved in a deadly shooting last July. According to the Tempe Police Department, Lt. Edward Ouimette did not turn on his body camera during a chase and subsequent shooting of armed robbery suspect Dalvin Hollins, 19.
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery announced no charges would be filed against a Tempe police officer involved in a deadly shooting last July. According to the Tempe Police Department, Lt. Edward Ouimette did not turn on his body camera during a chase and subsequent shooting of armed robbery suspect Dalvin Hollins, 19.
We now know who the person of interest is in connection with the notorious "Serial Street Shooter" case.
We now know who the person of interest is in connection with the notorious "Serial Street Shooter" case.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies say the body was found only a few miles from the scene of a home invasion.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies say the body was found only a few miles from the scene of a home invasion.
A year and a half after her son was murdered, a grieving mother is pleading for someone to come forward.
A year and a half after her son was murdered, a grieving mother is pleading for someone to come forward.
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.
A man's social media live stream ended violently after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20 and the restaurant owner smashed his camera.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday night after the 16-year-old victim took the stand.
Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday night after the 16-year-old victim took the stand.