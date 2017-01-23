Tucson police investigating possible armed robbery at Bashas' - Tucson News Now

Tucson police investigating possible armed robbery at Bashas'

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police are looking for the suspect who robbed a Bashas' Monday morning, Jan. 23. 

Police received a call around 9:14 a.m., reporting that a woman had walked into the Bashas' near Fort Lowell and Swan roads, stolen liquor and implied to employees that she had a gun, according to Sgt. Kim Bay of the Tucson Police Department. 

No one was hurt.  

Bay said the woman is white, and is described as being in her late 30s or early 40s with red hair. 

Details are still limited.

