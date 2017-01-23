Tucson police investigating possible armed robbery at Bashas'

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Tucson police are looking for the suspect who robbed a Bashas' Monday morning, Jan. 23.

Police received a call around 9:14 a.m., reporting that a woman had walked into the Bashas' near Fort Lowell and Swan roads, stolen liquor and implied to employees that she had a gun, according to Sgt. Kim Bay of the Tucson Police Department.

No one was hurt.

Bay said the woman is white, and is described as being in her late 30s or early 40s with red hair.

Breaking: #Tucson Police investigating a robbery at the Bashas on Ft. Lowell and Swan. Suspect described as white woman with red hair. pic.twitter.com/EjyfWJDCo2 — Christine Pae (@christinepae) January 23, 2017

Details are still limited.

