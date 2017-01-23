Davis-Monthan AFB locked down after report of sound of gunshots

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base was placed on lockdown orders after someone reported the sound of gunshots on Monday, Jan. 23, according to a news release from the base.

The sounds were heard by someone near the flight line at about 9:50 a.m. The lockdown was lifted after Security Forces sweeps were completed at 11:38 a.m.

Base officials are investigating in an attempt to determine the source of the reported sounds.

According to a worker on base, who wanted to remain anonymous because he is not an authorized spokesman, personnel were not allowed to leave the room they were in.

Here is the complete statement from Davis-Monthan:

Today at approximately 9:50 a.m., a member in the vicinity of the flight line reported what they believed to be sounds of gunshots. Out of an abundance of caution, lockdown procedures for the base were initiated. Priority was given to clearing the Child Development Centers and on-base schools in addition to the location of the report to ensure the safety of children first. Security Forces members swept these locations and determined them secure before continuing to clear the rest of the installation. Security Forces sweeps were completed at approximately 11:38 a.m., at which time the base was declared all clear. The lockdown was lifted and all operations resumed as normal. An investigation is ongoing to determine the source of the reported gunshot sounds. More information will be released as it becomes available. Questions should be directed to the 355th FW Public Affairs office at (520) 228-3407 or 355wgpa@us.af.mil.

Borman K-8 is a Tucson Unified School District school on base with 450 students. TUSD spokeswoman Stefanie Boe said the school was on "soft lockdown," meaning classes were being conducted as usual, but the school's doors and windows were locked and no one was being allowed in or out.

The Sonoran Science Academy, which has a charter school on base, sent out a tweet advising parents that they would not answer phones. They later tweeted that all students were accounted for and safe.

No one was allowed on base during the lockdown, so traffic backed up near the gates.

According to Stars and Stripes, about 6,500 active duty military and 1,000 Reserve and Air National Guard personnel work on the base, along with about 3,000 civilians.

@DMAFB remains on lockdown, traffic starting to build up on Craycroft Road #Tucson pic.twitter.com/ZoCnYl477r — Angelica Carrillo (@acarrillonews) January 23, 2017

