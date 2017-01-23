Davis-Monthan AFB locked down after report of sound of gunshots

Crews from multiple agencies are on the scene of the wildfire that started north of Madera Canyon on Sunday, April 23.
A decision on whether or not to fix pothole-ridden roads in Tucson neighborhoods is about to be up to the voters.
The Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds near SR-82 and SR-83 by Sonoita has turned into a "base camp" for Sawmill Wildfire firefighters and evacuees.
Juliet Freitag said she was riding her bicycle down Broadway Boulevard near Kolb Road last week when she claims a man pulled out of the parking lot near the Gaslight Theatre and struck her.
A paramedic from Tucson has died on a peace mission in war-torn Ukraine. 36-year-old Joe Stone was part of an international team monitoring the conflict between Ukrainian government troops and Russian-backed separatists.
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday night after the 16-year-old victim took the stand.
