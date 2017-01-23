Flo's Filet & Lobster Tail - Longhorn Steakhouse

This week's "What's For Lunch" Segment featured Pita Jungle's Shrimp Pita Tostada.
Deep Dish Pizza
The Melting Pot shows us the best way to make your own cheese fondue at home.
Easter Bread - Nonna Marias
Executive Chef Anthony Coluci from the Cup Cafe stopped by to make Cauliflower tabbouleh on this What's for Lunch segment.
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.
