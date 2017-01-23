Police: No valid threat was made against Marana High School - Tucson News Now

Police: No valid threat was made against Marana High School

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Marana High School has sent a letter to parents to address a police investigation of a reported threat made on social media.

According to the letter, police investigated and found no valid threat was ever made against the school.

Marana administrators contacted police immediately after a student reported seeing the threat on Twitter several days ago.

