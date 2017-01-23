Police: No valid threat was made against Marana High School

An update on the state's plan to fight drug abuse and addiction
An update on the state's plan to fight drug abuse and addiction
Crews from multiple agencies are on the scene of the wildfire that started north of Madera Canyon on Sunday, April 23.
Crews from multiple agencies are on the scene of the wildfire that started north of Madera Canyon on Sunday, April 23.
Kapri Cameli and Christy Redmond with the nonprofit Anxiety in Teens tell us about the Outrun Anxiety 5K Walk/Run.
Kapri Cameli and Christy Redmond with the nonprofit Anxiety in Teens tell us about the Outrun Anxiety 5K Walk/Run.
A decision on whether or not to fix pothole-ridden roads in Tucson neighborhoods is about to be up to the voters.
A decision on whether or not to fix pothole-ridden roads in Tucson neighborhoods is about to be up to the voters.
The Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds near SR-82 and SR-83 by Sonoita has turned into a "base camp" for Sawmill Wildfire firefighters and evacuees.
The Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds near SR-82 and SR-83 by Sonoita has turned into a "base camp" for Sawmill Wildfire firefighters and evacuees.
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.
A man's social media live stream ended violently after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20 and the restaurant owner smashed his camera.