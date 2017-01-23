Officials: No credible threat to Marana High

School officials on Monday said there is no valid threat to Marana High.

Tamara Crawley, spokeswoman for the Marana Unified School District, said classes continued during the day and parents were sent a letter from Marana High Principal Dr. David Mandel.

The incident began when a student reported seeing a threat on social media.

Mandel said officials immediately contacted the Marana Police Department.

"After a comprehensive investigation, the Marana Police Department, in consultation with other agencies, has determined that there is NO valid threat against our school or even that the threat was ever made on social media."

The following is the letter Mandel sent to parents.

Dear MHS Parent/Guardian:



Because we value the importance of communicating with our parents, I want to share the following information with you.



Marana Police Department officers have been on campus in response to information brought to school administration’s attention by one of our students. The information reported by the student was that a post was made on Twitter several days ago stating that there was going to be a school shooting at a Tucson school. As a result of this information, school administration immediately contacted the Marana Police Department.



After a comprehensive investigation, the Marana Police Department, in consultation with other agencies, has determined that there is NO valid threat against our school or even that the threat was ever made on social media.



Please know that we are continuing to follow our regular school schedule today.



I want to take this opportunity to encourage parents to remind students to never utilize social media platforms to share safety concerns; but to instead always bring concerns to the attention of an adult, local law enforcement, and/or school official. In addition, please continue to assist us by discussing with your child the seriousness of making statements related to a threatening/dangerous nature at any time on any social media site; recognizing that rumors will exacerbate any situation. Students, parents, and community members are always encouraged to contact local law enforcement or the school directly with a

safety concern. In addition, we also provide a Speak Up! Tip Line at 520-616-6444 to share any concerns related to violence, bullying, drugs, alcohol, weapons. By working in partnership, students, staff, parents and police can continue to provide safe and secure schools for everyone.



Thank you for your ongoing support of our outstanding Tigers and your partnership with our great school.



Sincerely,

Dr. David Mandel

Principal Marana High School



