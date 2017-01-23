Officials: No credible threat to Marana High

Chandler police are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old girl. And we're told the brave actions of her brother may have saved the day.
An update on the state's plan to fight drug abuse and addiction
The Chandler Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a Snapchat threat made against Santan Elementary School students. The suspect, according to investigators, was first thought to be a "potential victim."
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery announced no charges would be filed against a Tempe police officer involved in a deadly shooting last July. According to the Tempe Police Department, Lt. Edward Ouimette did not turn on his body camera during a chase and subsequent shooting of armed robbery suspect Dalvin Hollins, 19.
We now know who the person of interest is in connection with the notorious "Serial Street Shooter" case.
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.
A 13-year-old boy from Ohio asked his mother to get him a Prince Charming costume to do something special for his little sister she will never forget.
A teacher sent a 12-year-old to the principal’s office last Thursday when she noticed his haircut.
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.
