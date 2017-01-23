Voters to decide in May on half-cent sales tax to fund road work

Blowing dust had closed a portion of I-10 in New Mexico earlier on Tuesday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Interested in having your voice heard on the proposed Interstate 11? The Arizona Department of Transportation is giving you the chance in May, as the agency is once again looking for comments from both the public and various agencies.
The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the winning messages in its popular safety message contest.
The driver died in the crash and the passenger was injured.
Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, said the accident happened near East 22nd Street and South Lakeshore Lane.
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.
