Voters to decide in May on half-cent sales tax to fund road work

In May, voters in Tucson will have a chance to decide whether they want to fund road improvements and public safety through a half-cent sales tax.

Over five years, the tax is estimated to generate $250 million.

$100 million of that would be used for road repair. $150 million will be split between the Tucson fire and police departments to pay for equipment, vehicles and facilities repair.

The city believes voters have strong feelings about both roads and police/fire, which may result in a positive outcome.

Next week, it will vote on a map and project list for roadways and streets.

A majority of the funding will be used for major streets, like Grant Road and 22nd Street. 40 percent of the funding will be used to pave local and residential streets.

City of Tucson Road Repair Plan - Map by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Repair List for Half-Cent Sales Tax by Tucson News Now on Scribd

We went to Barrio Centro to find out what some of the people there think about the proposed increase.

Roger and Linda Martin have lived in the neighborhood since 1970 and say the city has only fixed the roads once in the past 40 years.

Roger just put new tires on his car and believes the bad roads in the neighborhoods are costing him money.

"I would have had another two or three thousand miles on my tires if the streets hadn't eaten them up," he said.

Still, he is leaning towards a yes vote.

"It would probably save me money in the long run," he said.

Linda is not so sure.

"I don't think I want a half-cent sales tax because we have voted many times for money to go to the streets and it keeps getting diverted," she said. "So I don't think I want to do that."

Sharon Lashinger, who lives two doors down is a fence sitter.

"I've already voted for it two or three times, and it did not happen," she said.

She mixes her own concrete to fix a pothole at the end of her short driveway, and has to do it every six months or so "because it doesn't last very long."

Lashinger may vote for it if she can be assured the money will be used where city leaders say it's going to be used, but past history has not been kind.

"We have voted these road bonds two or three times," she said. "What happened to the money, show me the fix. Nada."

George Arce was raised on the street and says it wasn't always this way.

"Used to be when it rained, when we were kids, we could slide down the street when it was wet," he said. "It was that smooth."

He said he too is leaning towards a yes vote because the state lawmakers have continued to sweep gas tax funds, which are supposed to be used for road repair.

"We're not getting our fair share of money down here so we're forced to do this kind of stuff," he said. "If we have to, we have to."

Others we talked with said much the same thing.

"If it's the only way we can get them fixed, I'm gonna vote yes," Francisco Zapata said.

It appears in this neighborhood that the residents are leaning towards approval, but reluctantly so.

