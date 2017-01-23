Sunnyside Unified to host spring job fair

Crews from multiple agencies are on the scene of the wildfire that started north of Madera Canyon on Sunday, April 23.
People in the J-6 Ranch and Mescal areas were worried about the safety of their families and friends, but they also were planning the best ways to keep their animals safe.
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is home to a new dog-training facility designed to make training courses much easier and safer for their military working dogs, especially during Arizona's hot, summer months.
An update on the state's plan to fight drug abuse and addiction
Kapri Cameli and Christy Redmond with the nonprofit Anxiety in Teens tell us about the Outrun Anxiety 5K Walk/Run.
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.
