Sunnyside Unified to host spring job fair

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

On Saturday, Jan. 28, Sunnyside Unified School District will be holding its spring job fair from 9 a.m. to noon at Sunnyside High School (1725 East Bilby Road). 

Those interested in applying may schedule an interview at https://www.susd12.org/employment#jobfair.

The district is looking to hire in all positions from groundskeeper to coaches and clerks to teachers.  Check out the full list here

