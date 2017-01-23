TUSD: Two vandalism incidents at Pueblo HS look to be work of same vandals

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Authorities believe the vandals who struck Pueblo Magnet High School this past weekend also hit the school earlier this month.

"There was graffiti the first time the break-in occurred and the same graffiti showed up this second time, very similar. And that's what leads us to believe they're related," said Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Dr. H. T. Sanchez.

This time the vandals trashed two science classrooms, leaving a total of five classrooms unusable.

Sanchez said the vandals don't appear to want to steal anything. They only want to destroy.

"Unfortunately, in this case we had a fish tank and that was destroyed and the animals perished. It's just tragic that they are coming in, spray-painting, turning the room upside down, breaking both personal items that belong to the teachers as well as items that belong to the campus," Sanchez said.

Pueblo's gymnasium suffered extensive water damage during the first incident on Jan. 4.

Crews continue to work to see how much of the wood floor they can save.

Total damage for both incidents is estimated at about $1 million. The district has a $250,000 deductible for each incident.

Sanchez said that's money that now cannot be used for repairs and upgrades at schools across the district.

Sanchez said TUSD is working closely with the Tucson Police Department to try to solve this crime.

He's offering $1,000 of his own money as a reward to the person whose information leads to an arrest in this case.

If you have information, you're asked to call 88-CRIME.

