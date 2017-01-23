Caught on Camera: Puppy grabbed from front yard of Tucson home

A person was caught on camera taking a Siberian Husky puppy from the front yard of a Tucson home.

Alex Fuentes recently shared this home surveillance video of the suspect on his Facebook page.

The video shows two dogs in a fenced-in front yard near Irvington and Liberty Avenue on Tucson’s south side. One is a boxer and the other a Siberian Husky puppy just a few weeks old. Three people can be seen walking past the home and across the street. One of them turned around, put the hood of a sweatshirt on his or her head, reached over the fence to pick up the puppy while petting the bigger dog, and then ran away.

Fuentes said this happened around 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.

The missing puppy’s name is Lobito and described as a small male full-bred Siberian Husky puppy under 20 pounds with white and grey hair and one blue eye and one black eye. He also has a pink spot on the tip of his nose.

Fuentes said Lobito was taken when the family took him out to use the restroom. It was just two days before his daughter’s birthday and Lobito was her birthday present.

Tucson Police confirm they received a police report about the stolen puppy case and ask if anyone has info on the person in the video or the whereabouts of the dog they can call 88-CRIME to remain anonymous.

