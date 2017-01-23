Pima County: Warrant Resolution Night Court

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The public will have a chance to resolve an active warrant between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the following Tuesday:

March 28

At the Pima County Consolidated Justice Court at 240 North Stone Avenue, Tucson AZ 85701

Walk-ins are welcome or call in advance at (520) 724-3171 to schedule an appointment. Only customers with cases from the Pima County Consolidated Justice Court, will be assisted during this event.

Those who have a pending warrant from another court will need to call the appropriate issuing court to discuss their options.

