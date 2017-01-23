Pima County: Warrant Resolution Night Court

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
Chandler police are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old girl. And we're told the brave actions of her brother may have saved the day.
An update on the state's plan to fight drug abuse and addiction
The Chandler Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a Snapchat threat made against Santan Elementary School students. The suspect, according to investigators, was first thought to be a "potential victim."
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery announced no charges would be filed against a Tempe police officer involved in a deadly shooting last July. According to the Tempe Police Department, Lt. Edward Ouimette did not turn on his body camera during a chase and subsequent shooting of armed robbery suspect Dalvin Hollins, 19.
We now know who the person of interest is in connection with the notorious "Serial Street Shooter" case.
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.
