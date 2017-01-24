TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Lobito was recently snatched from her front yard. (Source: Alex Fuentes)

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base was placed on lockdown orders after someone reported the sound of gunshots yesterday.

Two people were killed in a plane crash at Tucson International Airport yesterday. (Source: Tricia Caldwell Creviston / Facebook)

TOP STORIES

1. TWO KILLED IN PLANE CRASH AT TUCSON AIRPORT

Two people were killed Monday when a small aircraft crashed at the Tucson International Airport. http://tucsonne.ws/2kcW4Lu

John Ivanoff, chief of public safety with the Tucson Airport Authority said it appears the plane was taking off from the airport and was headed to Mexico before it crashed, skidded and caught fire.

Ivanoff said the aircraft is a Beechcraft 300.

NEW VIDEO; Jesus Figueroa shot this video of today's deadly plane crash at #Tucson International Airport. https://t.co/0106lhOfNf pic.twitter.com/oe6EVZ0axP — Dan Marries (@DanMarriesKOLD) January 23, 2017

Investigators are working to figure out who owned the aircraft.

The identities of the two people killed have not yet been released. Officials are still waiting to notify all of the family members.

The NTSB will begin their investigation of the crash today.

2. DAVIS-MONTHAN PUT ON LOCKDOWN FOR TWO HOURS

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base was placed on lockdown orders after someone reported the sound of gunshots on Monday, Jan. 23, according to a news release from the base. http://tucsonne.ws/2kcX8is

The sounds were heard by someone near the flight line at about 9:50 a.m. The lockdown was lifted after Security Forces sweeps were completed at 11:38 a.m.

Can hear PA system @DMAFB announcing lockdown. Base asking all personal to seek shelter after "unconfirmed reports" of gun shots #Tucson pic.twitter.com/dLmgyp8psK — Angelica Carrillo (@acarrillonews) January 23, 2017

Base officials are investigating in an attempt to determine the source of the reported sounds.

According to a worker on base, who wanted to remain anonymous because he is not an authorized spokesman, personnel were not allowed to leave the room they were in.

3. PUPPY STOLEN FROM FRONT YARD OF TUCSON HOME

A person was caught on camera taking a Siberian Husky puppy from the front yard of a Tucson home. http://tucsonne.ws/2iZE6PP

Alex Fuentes recently shared this home surveillance video of the suspect on his Facebook page.

The video shows two dogs in a fenced-in front yard near Irvington and Liberty Avenue on Tucson’s south side. One is a boxer and the other a Siberian Husky puppy just a few weeks old.

Three people can be seen walking past the home and across the street. One of them turned around, put the hood of a sweatshirt on his or her head, reached over the fence to pick up the puppy while petting the bigger dog, and then ran away.

Fuentes said the puppy, Lobito, was taken when the family took him out to use the restroom.

It was just two days before his daughter’s birthday and Lobito was her birthday present.

