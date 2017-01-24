TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Crews from multiple agencies are on the scene of the wildfire that started north of Madera Canyon on Sunday, April 23.
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a case of possible child abuse on Tucson's south side.
A woman called the Cochise County Sheriff's Office after she was unable to rescue her dog from a cliff face.
He's an adorable, 5-year-old Chihuahua mix who's looking for his forever family!
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.
A California pet-food company is recalling two kinds of dog food because of a scare that it may contain a deadly drug.
The Pentagon says two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan overnight Wednesday.
Kenny Bryant is suing the superstar singer and his companies over the alleged romance. Robert Sylvester Kelly, the self-proclaimed King of R &B known for his timely hits and sexual lyrics, is now embroiled in a real life romantic drama.
A man wanted for a 1976 murder in South Texas was taken into custody in Wayne County Thursday morning.
A man was kicked off a Delta flight after taking a bathroom break before takeoff.
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.
A mother is upset after she says her six-year-old son was suspended from Forestbrook elementary for playing with blocks in the shape of a gun. Brittney O’Brien says she got a call yesterday morning that she needed to come pick her son up from school for a one-day suspension for pointing blocks in the shape of a gun at another student.
A teacher sent a 12-year-old to the principal’s office last Thursday when she noticed his haircut.
