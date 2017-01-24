UPDATE: Road reopens after pedestrian killed on west side

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Also on the Web

A young woman died Tuesday morning after she was hit by a van on the west side of Tucson, authorities said.

Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, said the incident happened on West 36th Street around 6 a.m. between Mission Road and La Cholla Boulevard.

The driver of the van stayed at the scene and impairment does not appear to be a factor in the accident, according to Bay.

West 36th Street, from Mission to La Cholla, was closed until 11 a.m.

Bay said detectives are still investigating and anyone with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Happened around 6am. Investigators say la cholla to mission shut down for 4 more hrs. @TucsonNewsNow @SashaLoftis #tucson pic.twitter.com/pGGVoSlznA — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) January 24, 2017

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.