Accidente fatal deja un peatón muerto - Tucson News Now

Accidente fatal deja un peatón muerto

By KOLD Noticias 13 Estacion
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

La Policía de Tucson está investigando un accidente fatal con un peatón.

Una mujer está muerta, según la sargenta, Kim Bay, portavoz del departamento.

La calle 36 St. entre el camino Mission Rd. y La Cholla Blvd. está cerrado.

Manténgase con Noticias KOLD 13 para las actualizaciones.

Descarga hoy la KOLD Noticias 13 aplicación.

APPLE: http://tucsonne.ws/29QiTkE.

ANDROID: http://tucsonne.ws/29CzyVP.

Hace ‘like’ nuestras páginas en Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasKOLD13/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/noticiaskold13

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/noticiaskold13/

Copyright 2017 Noticias KOLD 13 via Tucson News Now. Todos los derechos reservados.

Powered by Frankly