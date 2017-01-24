Accidente fatal deja un peatón muerto

La Policía de Tucson está investigando un accidente fatal con un peatón.
Una mujer está muerta, según la sargenta, Kim Bay, portavoz del departamento.
La calle 36 St. entre el camino Mission Rd. y La Cholla Blvd. está cerrado.
Manténgase con Noticias KOLD 13 para las actualizaciones.
Descarga hoy la KOLD Noticias 13 aplicación.
APPLE: http://tucsonne.ws/29QiTkE.
ANDROID: http://tucsonne.ws/29CzyVP.
Hace ‘like’ nuestras páginas en Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasKOLD13/
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/noticiaskold13
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/noticiaskold13/
Copyright 2017 Noticias KOLD 13 via Tucson News Now. Todos los derechos reservados.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.