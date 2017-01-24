Hereford man arrested for allegedly shooting at church

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Police in Sierra Vista arrested a Hereford man on Monday, Jan. 23 on firearm charges after multiple reports of gunshots.

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, at least one of the rounds hit a church, which is next door to a daycare. Both were occupied at the time of the incident.

No one was injured.

Police say 45-year-old James Allen Hamblin was arrested and is being held in the Cochise County Jail. He faces the following charges: One count of endangerment, two counts of discharging a firearm at a structure, one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated criminal damage, one count of recklessly discharging a deadly weapon and one count of possessing a deadly weapon while a prohibited possessor.

Police were dispatched to the area of Lenzner Avenue and Fry Boulevard at about 5:45 p.m. on Monday to investigate the reported gunshots. Witnesses reported seeing a man carrying a gun and shooting it down side streets off Lenzner Avenue.

Police found Hamblin at the Motel 6 at 1551 E. Fry Boulevard and located a .380-caliber handgun at the scene. They also found a bullet hole in a wall of the Sierra Lutheran Church at 101 N. Lenzner Avenue and several spent shell casings.

