Hereford man arrested for allegedly shooting at church

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
According to the Tucson Unified School District, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and TUSD School Safety do not believe the threat against Valencia Middle School to be credible.
An update on the state's plan to fight drug abuse and addiction
A Catalina couple lost $1,100 in a scam involving government stimulus and Apple iTunes cards.
A man who posed as a woman online to prey on a teen girl was sentenced Thursday. Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced 55-year-old Danny Lee Wallace was sentenced to 8 years in prison and lifetime probation.
The Phoenix Police Department has received ballistic evidence from the Department of Public Safety in the freeway shootings investigation.
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.
A man wanted for a 1976 murder in South Texas was taken into custody in Wayne County Thursday morning.
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.
According to Catawba County communications, the incident happened on Killian Avenue.
An alleged gunman and a bystander at a gas station were both wounded during an officer-involved shooting incident at the Walmart on Bush River Road on Wednesday afternoon.
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.
Arkansas authorities have identified a woman found dead earlier this week as the mother of two missing children.
