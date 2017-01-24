APP EXTRA: Treatment allows Tucson boy to eat food once considered deadly

GOP senators' opposition to their party's drive to scrap President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act swelled to lethal numbers Sunday.
The massive "All of Us" project will push what's called precision medicine, using traits that make us unique to forecast health and treat disease.
The National Transportation Safety Board says there have been several hypoxia-related crashes in the US involving private aircraft. Hypoxia training is mostly done in the classroom and not in the real world. In fact, the Federal Aviation Administration only requires pilots to learn about hypoxia.
Memo to GOP: Republican-friendly states would also lose money under health care bill.
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.
Police charged the suspected gunman, who killed one and shot six at a Tennessee church Sunday, with one count of murder and said multiple charges were pending.
A Myrtle Beach man who was arrested for driving more than double the speed limit on Interstate 20 in Kershaw County said he was on his way to see his girlfriend when he got pulled over.
A Louisiana lawmaker said he wants to cut millions of state dollars to the New Orleans Saints after some players protested during the national anthem before Sunday’s game.
Marion County Sheriff's deputies called it "crack money" in a hilarious Facebook post.
The players of Smiths Station High School's football team got a friendly surprise from their opponents this Friday night. As the loud speaker announced a moment of silence before the game, the Central High School student section began reciting the Lord's Prayer, loudly.
Fairfield Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy died after he was left inside an automobile at Miles College on Monday.
"But to me, some of the things we do in our country, I grew up, they were unifying events and it’s a little painful to see that those things are not so right now. But I also respect everyone’s right not to be censored in terms of the way they express their beliefs."
A couple of social media posts are making the rounds again after a protest filled weekend in the NFL and it's important you know what's true and what isn't when it comes to the rules for players and the National Anthem.
