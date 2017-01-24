Police investigate graffiti on historic building in downtown Tucson

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
A man has been arrested on abuse charges after a 3-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a home on Tucson's south side.
An update on the state's plan to fight drug abuse and addiction
The man accused of robbing at least five pharmacies on the east side of Tucson has been captured, city police said.
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.
According to the Tucson Unified School District, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and TUSD School Safety do not believe the threat against Valencia Middle School to be credible.
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.
A father's frustration prompted him to put a controversial sign up outside of his neighborhood.
Arkansas authorities have identified a woman found dead earlier this week as the mother of two missing children.
