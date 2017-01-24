Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. searching for suspects in home burglary

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help identifying suspects in a home burglary, according to a recent release.

Rincon District deputies responded to the report of a burglary at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. They arrived at a home in the 9200 block of East Summer Trail, to find a window had been broken and several items, including credit cards had been taken.

Multiple cash advances had been taken out using the stolen credit cards, according to interviews with the victims. The advances were made at several Circle K and Quik Mart locations, and the suspects were seen using the credit cards on store surveillance.

The first suspect is described as a white male, in his late 20s or early 30s with facial hair, 5'10" to 6' tall with an average build. He was last seen wearing a tan baseball hat, white shirt, and black pants.

The second suspect is also a white male in his late 20s to early 30s with tattoos on his neck, 5'8" to 5'10" tall with an average build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black shirt, and light colored pants.

The two suspects drove separate cars, described as silver-colored sedans, according to the PCSD release.

Media Release: Credit Cards Used From Burglaryhttps://t.co/hLImkkVA6r pic.twitter.com/UF25V1pjjG — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) January 24, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88-CRIME.org.

