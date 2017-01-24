Fort Huachuca, U.S. Forest Service to conduct pile burns

Residents in and around Fort Huachuca should be aware of smoke in the skies on Wednesday, Jan. 25, as the U.S. Forest Service and Fort Huachuca personnel conduct pile burns in Huachuca Canyon.

According to a recent Ft. Huachuca release the burns will begin at 8:30 a.m. and should be over by 1 p.m.

Individual piles will be burned and then the ashes spread out to cool off overnight.

Smoke should not impact activities on the base, according to the release.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.