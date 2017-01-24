UPDATE: Woman injured when car crashes into east-side building

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries when a car crashed into a building on Tucson's east side Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24.

According to Capt. Barrett Baker of the Tucson Fire Department, the crash happened in the 7300 block of E. Tanque Verde Road, near Udall Park.

Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department said the woman was a passenger in a car driven by her husband. He apparently hit the wrong pedal and the car hopped the curb, crashing into the front of the business. As the driver tried to back the car out, someone opened the passenger door and his wife fell out and was struck by the car.

It is not yet known how many people were inside the building at the time of the crash.

Bay said the crash happened at about 4 p.m.

