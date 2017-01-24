New study shows Tucson high school seniors missing out on free money for college

Tucson high school seniors are missing out on free money for college, according to a new study released by the National College Access Network.



Out of 68 cities, Tucson is below the national average when it comes to completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA. The national average is 48 percent.



"Students are leaving billions of dollars of federal, state, and institutional aid on the table each year because we don't ensure that they fill out the FAFSA in a timely way," read the report.



Karla Garcia, the college and career coordinator at Tucson Magnet High School, has been helping seniors prepare for college for six years. She said out of the nearly 795 seniors at TMHS, 216 have completed the FAFSA and 248 have submitted their application, but it came back with errors.

Garcia believes seniors may simply be forgetting to fill out their FAFSA due to the overload of their school work, extra curricular activities and life at home.



"They might just be so preoccupied with the situations that they're in, they can't even think about filling those things out as much as we offer the help to them," said Garcia.

She also believes some students lack all the proper documentation.



"Sometimes, some parents haven't done their income tax returns," said Garcia. "This year, even though they're using 2015 returns, I've had students say that their parents still haven't done their income tax returns."



Garcia said students may be missing out on serious cash that they won't have to pay back, including federal Pell gr ants. These are given out based on the student's financial need, the cost of attendance at the school, and more.



So, how much money can a student get? For the Pell gr ants, the amounts change yearly. For the 2016–17 award year (which is July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2017), the maximum award is $5,815.



"I don't think I could've done it on my own," said University of Arizona freshman Keoni Quinonez, who said if it wasn't for the help of her high school counselors, she wouldn't have been able to fill out the FAFSA properly.



"There's always some type of way to find some type of money to help you," said Garcia.



The NCAN says the recent data shows that exemplar cities of all sizes shows that it's possible to have a high percentage of high school seniors complete the FAFSA.



"As much as we want to avoid the student loans, they're not the worst deal in the world," said Garcia. "Getting an education in the end is going to be better than not getting an education at all. Just go for it. Fill out the FAFSA. See if you get anything and fill out as many scholarship applications."

