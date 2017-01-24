Tucson police release identity of woman killed in fatal crash

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The Tucson Police Department has released the name of the woman killed in the early morning crash on the west side.

Leeann Marie Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Tucson Police Department.

The crash happened just after 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 on West 36th Street, west of South Lands End Road. Officers responded to the report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

[READ MORE: UPDATE: Road reopens after pedestrian killed on west side]



TPD detectives from the Traffic Investigations Unit continued the investigation. They learned that Sanchez had been walking eastbound on 36th Street, on the south side of the road, when the driver of a Dodge van also traveling eastbound noticed her walking. The driver told TPD detectives they saw Sanchez walking and moved their vehicle away from her, but that she stepped into the road and was hit.

According to TPD the driver remained at the scene and witnesses rendered aid to Sanchez until medical personnel arrived.

Neither speed nor impairment on the part of the driver appears to be factors in the crash, according to TPD officials.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.