Sun Tran drivers frustrated over lack of safety measures

It's been 16 months since local union members went on strike. Some drivers and mechanics are frustrated they haven't seen safety measures they asked for fast enough.

Sun Tran officials told Tucson News Now there have been a total of 37 assaults since the contract agreement.



Mechanic Dan Linhart is concerned about mold he believes is growing in the shop where he works. He went before Tucson City Council tonight to voice his concerns about that and for his driving colleagues.

"Being assaulted while operating a 13 ton bus could put catastrophic results resulting everyone in the bus and everyone in the path of the bus," said Linhart during call to audience



The partitions are to protect the drivers from aggressive and sometimes violent riders.



Tucson News Now learned on Tuesday that more partitions should be installed soon, but many feel like it's not soon enough.



Jesus Mario Valenzuela Lizarraga, is one of 400 plus Sun Tran drivers, he has had some close calls, as the bus he normally drives does not have a partition. He was given a chance to drive one with a partition and said he felt much safer.



"They should have because this is public safety, not so much the coach operators safety, the public's safety," said Jesus when asked if Sun Tran should have found another way to pay for the partitions.



Sun Tran officials said they understand the drivers frustrations and are working hard with the union to get the partitions shipped and installed as soon as possible.



An announcement on Tuesday said the earliest drivers will see the partitions installed is April. Right now 27 partitions have a price tag of $120,000, most of which is paid for by a federal grant.



"If the money was available... if the money had been available sooner, we would have been able to start sooner," said Jared Forte, Assistant General Manager of Sun Tran.



As for which routes these partitions will go on, Sun Tran officials say those specifics have not been worked out yet but will focus on the busiest routes, and that they take rider and driver safety "very seriously."

