Pima County sees 20 percent drop in homelessness

As hundreds of people wake up with little to protect them from the near-freezing temperatures Wednesday morning, volunteers are working tirelessly to end homelessness.

Starting at 6 a.m., 300 volunteers will hit the streets in Pima County to count the homeless and talk to them about their living conditions.

The count helps determine the amount of tax dollars that will be spent to get them off the streets.

Officials with HUD say overall homelessness in Pima County is down.

Last year, the street teams counted more than 1,700 people, which is a more than 20 percent decrease in the past two years.

Volunteers will meet at Trinity Church near Stone Avenue and Speedway Boulevard to start.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.