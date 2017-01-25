TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day - Tucson News Now

TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
A woman in her 30s was killed when she was hit by a car on Tucson's west side Tuesday. (Source: Tucson News Now)
One of the suspects in a home burglary. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
The other suspect in a home burglary. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Thomas Yoxall spoke at a news conference on Jan. 24. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
TOP STORIES

1. POLICE ID WOMAN HIT, KILLED ON WEST SIDE

The Tucson Police Department has released the name of the woman who was hit and killed by a vehicle on the west side. http://tucsonne.ws/2k2YaQT  

Leeann Marie Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Tucson Police Department.  

The crash happened just after 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 on West 36th Street, west of South Lands End Road.  

According to TPD, the driver remained at the scene and witnesses rendered aid to Sanchez until medical personnel arrived.  

Neither speed nor impairment on the part of the driver appears to be factors in the crash.

2. DEPUTIES SEARCHING FOR HOME BURGLARY SUSPECTS

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help identifying suspects in a home burglary, according to a recent release. http://bit.ly/2juF82r

It happened around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016.

Deputies arrived at a home in the 9200 block of East Summer Trail, to find a window had been broken and several items, including credit cards had been taken.

Multiple cash advances have been taken out using the stolen credit cards, according to interviews with the victims. The advances were made at several Circle K and Quik Mart locations, and the suspects were seen using the credit cards on store surveillance. 

3. MAN WHO SAVED TROOPER'S LIFE SPEAKS OUT 

The bystander who helped save the life of an Arizona state trooper spoke about the incident on Tuesday for the first time. http://bit.ly/2jv15yB

Thomas Yoxall, 43, was driving along Interstate 10 near Tonopah on Jan. 12 when he saw Department of Public Safety Trooper Edward Andersson and Leonard Penuelas-Escobar in a physical fight, KPHO reports.

"I noticed the suspect on top of Trooper Andersson, beating him in a savage way," Yoxall said in a press conference.

Yoxall stopped and went to help the trooper, who was calling out for help. He ended up shooting Penuelas-Escobar, killing him.

"At the time, my primary concern was for the life and welfare of Trooper Andersson, first and foremost, and putting an end to what was occurring to him," Yoxall said.

HAPPENING TODAY

President Donald Trump is making good on promises he made during his campaign. 

Today, he's set to visit the Department of Homeland Security, where he's expected to roll out executive actions aimed at building a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. 

Tucson News Now will have team coverage throughout the day. 

Our Angelica Carrillo is following this story all morning. Get updates from her HERE: @acarrillonews.

Later on, our Craig Reck and Craig Thomas will be at the border to bring you the latest. 

WEATHER

It's cold outside! A FREEZE WARNING is in effect this morning until 9 a.m. 

Today will be mostly sunny, with highs in the lower 50s with a light breeze.

The cold is quick to return as soon as the sun goes down. 

Another freeze warning starts at midnight. Cover plants and sensitive vegetation, or bring them inside if possible.

And of course, bring those pets inside!

Powered by Frankly