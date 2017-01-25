President Trump moves forward on border wall plans - Tucson News Now

President Trump moves forward on border wall plans

By Angelica Carrillo, Multimedia Journalist
Just five days in office, President Trump is trying to make good on one of his most controversial campaign promises.

"On day one, we will begin working on an impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful, southern border wall," he said during his campaign.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25 President Trump is expected to roll out a major executive action on immigration and the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

Tuesday night, Trump tweeted about Wednesday's meeting saying, "among many other things, we will build that wall!"

A White House official says Trump will order federal dollars to go towards constructing the wall.

Trump has said Mexico will pay the U.S. back for it.

Trump is also expected to sign a second order that aims to eliminate “sanctuary cities” or cities that refuse to hand over undocumented immigrants.

Here in Tucson, hundreds of people rallied during Trump's inauguration.

They marched to the mayor’s office, asking the city to officially take a stand and support the undocumented community.

Right now, city leaders have maintained that Tucson is a quote "immigrant safe" community.

They're being very careful with wording, so they don't risk losing federal money.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, has also been tweeting. 

He says any negotiations will be open and based on the interest of the Mexican people on both sides of the wall.

