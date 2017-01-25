Wires down, electrical pole on fire on Tucson's east side - Tucson News Now

breaking

Wires down, electrical pole on fire on Tucson's east side

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

More than 1,000 Tucson Electric Customers are without power on Tucson's east side due to downed power wires. 

According to the Tucson Police Department, an electrical pole caught fire.

Keep checking back with Tucson News Now for updates.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

Powered by Frankly