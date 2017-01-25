Wires down, electrical pole on fire on Tucson's east side

More than 1,000 Tucson Electric Customers are without power on Tucson's east side due to downed power wires.

According to the Tucson Police Department, an electrical pole caught fire.

#LIGHTSOUT: Lights not working at 2 intersections, due to a power outage. Treat areas as 4-way stops. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/kS5Kn6fzNi — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) January 25, 2017

Keep checking back with Tucson News Now for updates.

