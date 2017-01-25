Desert View High School's Cesar Gutierrez opens new world to students

Teens in Alf Bergesen's history class are taking a trip back in time.
Nicole Hamilton ties what her students are learning in University High School to the real world.
Inside Cesar Gutierrez's classroom at Desert View High School are our future engineers.
With two decades of teaching under her belt, Gretchen Stickney knows math is a tough subject for many students.
Over at Ironwood Ridge High School, Nicole Blanchard knows all too well that math can make students cringe
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.
