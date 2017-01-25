Road to Mount Lemmon closed due to overcrowding

The road to Mount Lemmon was closed around noon Saturday, Jan.28, due to overcrowding.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said traffic will be limited to the one-up, one-down policy.

Mt Lemmon closed at the base due to overcrowding. Traffic will be limited to 1for1 (1 car up as 1 car leaves). Thank you. Hotline 547-7510 — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) January 28, 2017

Call the road conditions hotline at 520-547-7510 for the latest update.

