Pet Pals: Fletcher!

This week's Pet Pal is "Fletcher!"



He's a feisty, one-year-old Heeler mix who needs his forever home!



He lives for his daily walks! Friendly Fletcher also loves meeting new people and gets along well with other dogs!



If you'd like to take Fletcher home, call The Humane Society of Southern Arizona at 520-327-6088.



February is also Spay & Neuter Awareness month! HSSAZ will offer $15 spay/neuter appointments for cats and $20 appointments for dogs.



For more information visit their website- hssaz.org or find information on their Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/hssaz/.

