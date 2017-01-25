Ironwood Elementary 6th grader wins MUSD spelling bee

Students in the Marana Unified School District braved the stage to compete in the school district's annual spelling bee on Wednesday.



Ironwood Elementary School 6th grader Arianna Wood spelled the winning word by correctly spelling "Argentine."



Wood came in first place after respelling the word “geisha,” which was spelled incorrectly by the runner up in the final round.



More than 5,500 MUSD students from 12 elementary and middle schools have been competing over the past two months for this morning's district-wide spelling bee at Marana High School.



Wood is among the final four contestants and an alternate who will advance to the Pima County-wide spelling bee, scheduled at the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind, Berger Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Feb.18 at 10 a.m.



Here is a list of the winners:

1st Place: Arianna Wood, Ironwood Elementary School, 6th grade

2nd Place: Emily Duty, Twin Peaks Elementary School, 5th grade

3rd Place: Christina Larsen, Marana Middle School, 7th grade

4th Place: Brady Mau, Ironwood Elementary School, 4th grade

5th Place/Alternate Mackenzie Shay, Butterfield Elementary School, 5th grade

