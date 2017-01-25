Border businesses, residents react to president's immigration order

One Nogales business owner said businesses on both sides of the border will continue to work together in an effort to mutually benefit families and businesses in Arizona and Sonora. (Source: KOLD News 13)

President Trump's plan for immigration and expanding the wall at the international border with Mexico has sparked varying reactions in Nogales and southern Arizona as a whole.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada said the executive order comes across as a threat from the federal government. Estrada said he was elected by the people of Santa Cruz County and he will work to serve them, not Washington, D.C.

The plans would have a negative impact on the relationship between deputies and Mexican families, according to Estrada. The sheriff said this will make an already tough job even more difficult.

Local business owner Bruce Bracker, of Bracker's Department Store, said small businesses on both sides of the border will continue to work together in an effort to mutually benefit the families and businesses in Sonora and Arizona.

He said more customs officers at the ports would be an improvement on the current operations, but there's no telling if that will happen with Trump's order.

Jim Chilton, of Chilton Ranch, said he's looking forward to the changes. The rancher said tens of thousands of immigrants and drug runners have walked through his property south of Arivaca.

Debbe Simons said she hasn't had any interactions with border crossers since she and her husband moved from Rio Rico to Tubac more than a decade ago.

Simons said the Border Patrol, and border area in general, is already too militarized as it is. Simons said she worries that any increase to those aspects of life in southern Arizona will strain relationships between families, friends and businesses on both sides of the border.

