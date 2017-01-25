Updated list of 'beat back buffelgrass' events - Tucson News Now

Updated list of 'beat back buffelgrass' events

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Buffelgrass (Source: NPS photo/Bethany Hontz) Buffelgrass (Source: NPS photo/Bethany Hontz)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Weather conditions forced the postponement of several of the Jan. 21 Beat back buffelgrass day events.  

Tucson Clean & Beautiful, in cooperation with Pima Association of Governments, the City of Tucson, Pima County, Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum, Sky Island Alliance, Southern Arizona Forest Fund, Tucson Electric Power, Tucson International Airport, and many other partnering agencies, are holding the annual Beat Back Buffelgrass Day. 

There are several buffelgrass pulls that are happening at the following times and locations: 

  • Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum - Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 a.m.

For more information and to register to volunteer click here: www.pagregion.com/buffelgrass - email buffelgrass@tucsoncleanandbeautiful.org or call (520) 837-6832 for assistance.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

