Updated list of 'beat back buffelgrass' events

Some pre-evacuation orders remain for a few communities near the Sawmill Fire in southern Arizona, according to an update from the incident management team coordinating the fire fight. As of 430 p.m. Friday, families in Mescal J-6, Rain Valley and Hunter Ranch are asked to be on standby with pre-evacuation orders.
Some pre-evacuation orders remain for a few communities near the Sawmill Fire in southern Arizona, according to an update from the incident management team coordinating the fire fight. As of 430 p.m. Friday, families in Mescal J-6, Rain Valley and Hunter Ranch are asked to be on standby with pre-evacuation orders.
The Bureau of Land Management through Twitter warned recreational shooters of the perils of using incendiary devices as part of their target shooting.
The Bureau of Land Management through Twitter warned recreational shooters of the perils of using incendiary devices as part of their target shooting.
This includes areas between Highway 82 and Interstate 10 and Highway 83 to Highway 90. According to the Bureau of Land Management release the closure is for public safety after the recent Sawmill Fire.
This includes areas between Highway 82 and Interstate 10 and Highway 83 to Highway 90. According to the Bureau of Land Management release the closure is for public safety after the recent Sawmill Fire.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office conducted a burglary suspect roundup and arrested 14 people, according to a recent CCSO release.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office conducted a burglary suspect roundup and arrested 14 people, according to a recent CCSO release.
Do you know the number four cause of death in this country? It's stroke which also is one of the leading causes of disability in adults in the U.S. May is National Stroke Awareness Month.
Do you know the number four cause of death in this country? It's stroke which also is one of the leading causes of disability in adults in the U.S. May is National Stroke Awareness Month.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.
Authorities with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon about the two missing children whose mother was found dead Thursday.
Authorities with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon about the two missing children whose mother was found dead Thursday.
Video of a high school student being sucker-punched in a high school cafeteria Thursday has gone viral after a concerned mother posted it online.
Video of a high school student being sucker-punched in a high school cafeteria Thursday has gone viral after a concerned mother posted it online.
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.
A father's frustration prompted him to put a controversial sign up outside of his neighborhood.
A father's frustration prompted him to put a controversial sign up outside of his neighborhood.
A Laurel man has been charged with a misdemeanor after he was caught smuggling 15 packages of meat in his pants from a grocery store, according to Laurel police.
A Laurel man has been charged with a misdemeanor after he was caught smuggling 15 packages of meat in his pants from a grocery store, according to Laurel police.
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.