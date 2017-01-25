Tucson immigration lawyer sees surge in families seeking help - Tucson News Now

Tucson immigration lawyer sees surge in families seeking help

(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson immigration lawyers who have seen a surge in cases in the past few weeks are planning for an even busier schedule now that President Trump has issued an executive order to build a wall along the US/Mexican border and increase efforts to remove those in the country illegally.

It's been non-stop at the offices of Claudia Arevalo, an immigration attorney on 22nd Street in Barrio Centro who is from Mexico City.

"It came so fast, I thought we'd have time to prepare," Arevalo said.

But now she is trying to help dozens of undocumented residents and DACA "Dreamers" through legal channels to make sure they can stay.

"There have been so many tears," she said. "So many who are afraid their families will be taken apart."

That is the concern for Edgar Luna, who walked across the desert 10 years ago in search of work.

"We might get 50 cents, maybe 25 cents an hour in Mexico," he said.

Now he makes much more than that as a cook in a Mexican food restaurant and can provide for his wife and two children, ages 7 and 9.

His children are citizens. He is not.

"I'm scared," he said. "I'm confused right now."

He came to Arevalo's office to see if can apply for "cancellation of removal" since he has been in the country for 10 years, has a family, a clean record and has paid his taxes.

It will be up to a residency judge to make the determination and the family would have to prove his removal will be an "undue burden and hardship" on the family.

Even if a judge denies it, there is an appeals process which can go all the way to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Congress only allows 4,000 visas.

"The courts are super busy," Arevalo said, "packed with a lot of cases."

That may work to the advantage of some who are seeking to stay.

"There are cases that go back 2010, 2012 that have been closed," she said.

