Tucson making drainage improvements to midtown street

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Crews working on improvements. (Source: Tucson News Now) Crews working on improvements. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Crews were out bright and early Wednesday morning, Jan. 25 making drainage improvements on a midtown street.

The city of Tucson sub-contracted crews from Clear Contracting to do the work.

The work is at Belvedere Avenue and Lester Street. Because of the work, Belvedere Avenue is closed at Pima Street to everyone except residents of the neighborhood.

The crews will install a large underground drainage box. Plus they plan to improve the water and sewer utilities.

The cost of the project is a little over $1 million. It is being paid for by the funds from the Grant Road widening project.

Some folks that live in the area have some concerns. They agree that the drainage needs to be fixed. But they aren’t happy that Lester Street has dirt everywhere. The road has become muddy and slick with the past couple days of rain. These folks would like the city to do something so the road won’t be so slick.

City officials say once all the water modifications are done. They will repave the road. The drainage project is expected to be completed by March.

