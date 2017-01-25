Arizona representatives sound off on President Trump's newest executive order

President Donald Trump's newest executive order concerning immigration and the border has prompted statements from several Arizona representatives, both for and against this new policy.

Martha McSally:

For years, Southern Arizonans have called for the federal government to step up and secure our border – and this order is a strong start in the right direction. They untie the hands of our Border Patrol Agents and allow them to do their jobs. They also mandate the release of regular border effectiveness data, which is critical to fully understanding the problem.

When it comes to barriers, they are important where appropriate, but only part of the equation.

What we need is a comprehensive strategy to grow situational awareness, build operational control, and dismantle the cartels and their networks. As Chairwoman of the Border and Maritime Security Subcommittee, I will continue to work to place the necessary resources at the border and advocate for a smarter, more effective strategy.

Raul Grijalva:



To continue to militarize our border is to squander billions of taxpayer dollars on a scheme that is impossible from geographical and economic perspectives. It will achieve nothing more than the continued criminalization of immigrants and asylum seekers through mandatory detention.

At the same time, the wall is a literal barrier to the cross-border commerce that is so vital to border communities like mine in southern Arizona. Not only does it hamper local economies, but it also upends the migratory patterns of over 100 endangered species, and raises sovereignty concerns in tribal lands across the southern border.

The human cost is even more staggering. Forcing local authorities to enforce federal immigration laws erodes the trust between local jurisdictions and the communities they serve. Immigrants will be less likely to provide vital information out of fear for their own safety.

Furthermore, refugees, by definition, are people fleeing from persecution—not persecutors themselves. Tragically, President Trump’s executive orders will keep refugees in war zones and send those who sought safe haven in our country back without the opportunity to plead their case for asylum. When leaders behave this recklessly, people die.

This is not who we are as a nation. But for everyone living in fear today about what Trump is doing: I will stand in lock-step with my ancestors and the immigrant community each and every day until we have a president who understands who the American people are, and what we stand for.

Regina Romero:

Our newly inaugurated president has begun to take frightening steps towards exacerbating the divides that exist between communities in our nation. In a deeply concerning announcement this morning, President Trump insisted that he was going to build the border wall and have Mexico pay for it. He also plans to triple enforcement and removal operations within the U.S.



Rather than working to bring the United States of America together, our President seems intent on enhancing the divisions that are pulling us apart,” said Vice Mayor Regina Romero.



Through his rhetoric, and now through executive actions, President Trump finds a way to alienate most people; he chides the 30 million Americans who live in sanctuary cities and threatens to withhold federal dollars from them – this includes five of our nation’s six largest cities.

President Trump vilifies the 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. He mocks the 66 million citizens who did not vote for him last November. When you include the comments and offensive actions directed at Muslims, women, the LGBTQ community, African Americans, and disabled Americans, there just aren’t that many people left in Donald Trump’s America.

Here in Tucson we have made our values clear. Just last month we re-emphasized our commitment to prohibiting collaboration between the Tucson Police Department and federal authorities in the case of large-scale deportation initiatives. Our community led the way during the original Sanctuary Movement of the 1980’s, when local churches worked to protect Central American refugees fleeing civil conflict.

I fear that this is only the beginning. I call on all Americans to resist the divide and conquer strategy of the Trump White House. Please call the White House, your U.S. Senators, and your Congressional Representative today to voice your opinion. The President will need the support of Congress to fund his initiatives, please make your voice heard today."

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.