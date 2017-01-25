Opening statements in former Tucson Fire captain's second triple-murder trial

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Testimony began Wednesday, January 25, in the re-trial of David Watson, the former Tucson Fire captain who's charged with three murders.

Watson's first trial ended in a hung jury last November.

Watson is charged with second degree murder in the killing of his ex-wife, Linda Watson who disappeared in 2000.

He is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the 2003 deaths of Linda Watson's mother, Marilyn Cox, and her mother's friend, Renee Farnsworth.

In opening statements, the defense argued Watson had an alibi, in the murders of Cox and Farnsworth.

Watson's attorney also told the jury there's no proof Linda Watson was murdered.

She disappeared in 2000.

In 2011 remains found in the desert northwest of Tucson were identified as hers.

During his opening, the prosecutor told the jury Watson had motive because he was involved in a custody battle with his ex-wife, over their daughter, when she died.

The prosecutor also said Watson had lost a court fight over visitation with his ex-mother-in-law when she was killed alongside her friend.

Watson's second ex-wife, Rosemary, was the first to take the stand for the prosecution Wednesday.

The trial is expected to last seven to eight weeks.

The death penalty is not on the table.

