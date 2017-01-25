New camping cabins at Kartchner Caverns State Park

Do you like the idea of camping, but aren't quite sure if roughing it in a tent is for you? Now Kartchner Caverns has a new option - cabins.

Guests can stay within walking distance to the cave and the Discovery Center, with the ability to tour the cave, explore the Discovery Center, hike trails, and enjoy other attractions in Cochise County.

The four new cabins feature two rooms with a queen size bed and two sets of bunk beds (campers supplying their own sheets or sleeping bags.) Each cabin has electricity, heat and air-conditioning, as well as a microwave, mini refrigerator, and a table and four chairs. Outside there is a covered porch, picnic table, grill, and a fire pit. Showers and restrooms are within walking distance of the cabins.

Interested in booking one of these new cabins? Guests can book one of the new Kartchner Caverns cabins online at AZStateParks.com or by calling the Reservations Desk at (520) 586-2283 from 8 am to 5 pm MST. Reservations can be made up to one year in advance.

Kartchner Caverns State Park is located on Highway 90, nine miles south of I-10 near Benson.

Camping cabins are also available at Roper Lake State Park in Safford, AZ, Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood, AZ, Lyman Lake State Park near St. Johns, AZ, and Alamo Lake State Park near Wenden, AZ. To make reservations for these cabins CLICK HERE.

