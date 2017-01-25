UPDATE: SILVER Alert canceled missing man found safe

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

The SILVER Alert for Francisco Valenzuela has been canceled, he was found safe Wednesday night, according to Tucson Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Kim Bay.

Thx everyone. Mr. Valenzuela was located. He was in a single vehicle-no injury collision at Tanque Verde/Sabino Canyon. Being reunited now pic.twitter.com/3DccfNNgK9 — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) January 26, 2017

Valenzuela was involved in a single vehicle - no injury crash at Tanque Verde and Sabino Canyon. He will be reunited with his family shortly.

He had last been seen 5 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 25, when he left his home in the 100 block of West Aviation Drive (near West Ajo Way and South 6th Avenue.)

