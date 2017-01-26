Tucson to remain immigrant friendly amidst Trump immigration exe - Tucson News Now

Tucson to remain immigrant friendly amidst Trump immigration executive orders

By Monica Grimaldo, Multimedia Journalist
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The city recently passed a resolution saying they're going to protect immigrants rights in case of mass deportations -- and that's in collaboration with the Tucson  Police Department. 

Just today, Ward 1 councilwoman Regina Romero told Tucson News Now the city has made their values clear here and they're not changing their minds anytime soon.

Though Tucson isn't considered a sanctuary city, it is considered immigrant friendly.

Bishop Gerald Kicanas with the Diocese of Tucson believes local law enforcement needs to focus on issues right here -- and thinks they shouldn't be distracted by enforcing federal immigration laws.

"When people do criminal acts, they have to be apprehended and they have to be punished.  But if people are being sought out, for example to have people law enforcement come in to the church this has never been done. This is not done by law enforcement individuals," said Bishop Gerald Kicanas.

Kicanas also spoke of churches providing sanctuary to those avoiding deportation, saying it should be a safe place for the innocent.

"If they're pursuing someone that has committed a crime or a criminal act, obviously they can apprehend them at the church," said Bishop Kicanas. "But to simply come in, investigating, looking for migrants who may have been here illegally .. that's not their role."

The new chairman of the Pima County Republican Party has a different view. David Eppihimer says Trump's executive orders are a step in the right direction. If Tucson defies the orders, he believes the city will pay the price.

"I think that Tucson has taken a stand that's going to cost Tucson millions of dollars. I think rightfully so. The city has taken this position. Instructions to the police chief on what laws to follows and what laws not to follow," said Eppihimer. "Pick and chose and that puts Tucson in a very precarious state."

Epphimer says he met with mayor Rothschild to discuss this issue and how it'll affect the city in the long run. Both openly shared their views and he says they hope to have more of these open conversations with the community. 

