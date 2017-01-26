Ice creamed!

Jamie McBain looks on as the Roadrunners suffer their worst loss of the season (Photo courtesy: Tucson Roadrunners).

The San Diego Gulls scored five goals in the third period en route to an 8-1 win at Tucson Arena on Wednesday night.

Chris Mueller started the scoring with his ninth of the year at 5:17 but it was all Gulls from there. Corey Tropp led the way with a pair of goals while Ryan Garbutt (3a) and Tyler Morely (1-2-3) posted three-point games in the win.

The Roadrunners are right back in action against the San Diego Gulls at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night.

Notes:

San Diego’s eight goals were the most the Roadrunners have given up this season.

The seven-goal loss was the biggest losing margin in team history.

Both team failed in two power play attempts

Copyright 2017 Tucson Roadrunners. All rights reserved.