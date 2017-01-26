Steve Stricker to make PGA Tour Champions debut in Tucson

Steve Stricker, a 12-time PGA TOUR winner and the 2017 United States Presidents Cup captain, will begin his PGA TOUR Champions career at the Tucson Conquistadores Classic on a course he knows well.



Stricker competed in six Tucson Opens on Omni Tucson National's Catalina course from 1992-1998. His best finish was 2T in 1994. Stricker, a life-long Wisconsin resident, also play's host to his state's PGA TOUR Champions event in Madison which debuted in June 2016.

Fellow Wisconsinite Jerry Kelly competed in the Tucson Open on the Catalina course for six consecutive years from 1996-2001; Toms competed from 1992-1994 and 1996-1999.

The Tucson Conquistadores Classic features a 78-player field competing for a $1.7 million purse with $255,000 and 255 Charles Schwab Cup points for the winner.



The no-cut format includes three days of competition (Friday-Sunday) with players participating in pro-am events on Wednesday and Thursday, March 15-16. Tournament proceeds benefit youth athletic programs in Southern Arizona.

