Steve Stricker to make PGA Tour Champions debut in Tucson

Kyle Freeland gave Colorado precisely what it needed after a tough few days for its pitching staff. The 23-year-old right-hander held the high-scoring Arizona Diamondbacks to a run over six effective innings and Trevor Story homered to help the Rockies win 3-1 Friday night.
Jessie Harper went 3-for-3 with three two-out RBI, helping third-ranked Arizona edge No. 23 Arizona State, 4-3.
Stanford beats the Wildcats 4-3 for a seventh straight win.
FC Tucson and UA Men's Soccer will split halves taking on USL side Phoenix Rising FC.
The Wildcats team season is likely over but the Witt twins advance to the Pairs quarterfinals.
